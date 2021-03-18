Iowa senators press tax cuts despite federal uncertainty

Removing these revenue “triggers” would enable Iowa to lower its top tax rate to 6.5 percent, compress income tax brackets from nine to four and eliminate federal deductibility,

Dawson is among a number of Republicans across the country who are taking issue with a $350 billion pot of money set aside under the stimulus, known as the American Rescue Plan, to help cash-strapped cities, counties and states pay for the costs of the pandemic. Congressional lawmakers opted to restrict states from tapping these federal dollars to finance local tax cuts.

This week, 21 Republican state attorneys general threatened to take action against the Biden administration over its new $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus law, decrying it for imposing “unprecedented and unconstitutional” limits on their states’ ability to lower taxes.

During Wednesday’s floor debate, Dawson said Iowa has the financial capacity to proceed with tax cuts at the state level and cited 10th Amendment states’ rights in pushing back against federal CARES Act restrictions that he called “short sighted and egregious” provisions.