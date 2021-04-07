Iowa Senate OKs broadband expansion, creates new crime for livestock ’sampling’

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Senate on Tuesday night unanimously approved a bill designed to expand broadband connectivity and bring high-speed technology to more areas of Iowa -- especially underserved or unserved places.

Senators voted 47-0 to send the House File 848 to Gov. Kim Reynolds for her expected signature.

The legislation calls for Empower Rural Iowa grants to be made to communication companies that install infrastructure to facilitate a minimum download speed of 100 megabits per second and a minimum upload speed of 100 megabits per second in areas where those services are not available.

At least 20 percent of the amount of the grants awarded must be allocated to projects in difficult-to-serve areas where no service is available at those speeds.

The bill allows various grant tiers and slower speeds, so companies like Mediacom that are employing what’s called fixed wireless technology-- to extend internet service in sparsely populated rural areas -- could qualify for the state incentives.

“This is a needed advance we need on technology,” said Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, the bill’s floor manager.