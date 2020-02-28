Iowa Senate confirms Skinner to lead Corrections

“We have to get back to a very serious conversation in this chamber about how we protect those who are standing guard,” Boulton told his Senate colleagues during Thursday’s confirmation process. “The reality is that correctional facilities can be very dangerous places. We don’t need to make them more dangerous with staffing issues.”

Even more disconcerting, Boulton said, was that an inmate had to come to the aid of the officer being attacked at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville.

He said that was further evidence that staffing numbers are not adequate under the Reynolds’ administration; that staff members are working longer hours with less support; and that there has been “slow to little reaction to these needs.”

However, Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, said the onus is on state budget-makers to address staffing needs. He noted that Skinner has worked her way up through the agency to the directorship and is someone who understands the needs of staff and inmates.