Iowa Senate approves abortion amendment

DES MOINES — Republicans in the Iowa Senate on Tuesday voted again to give voters a chance to directly decide whether the Iowa Constitution guarantees a right to an abortion.

House Joint Resolution 5, which won Senate approval on a 30-17 party-line vote, would ask voters whether they wanted to add language to the Iowa Constitution to make clear there is no constitutional right to an abortion or requirement for public funding of abortions. Under Iowa’s statutory criteria, a resolution seeking to amend the constitution must be approved in exactly the same form by two consecutive Iowa General Assemblies before the issue would come before Iowa voters during a general election.

Before passing HJR 5, Senate Republicans amended the Iowa House-passed language — adopted by a 55-44 margin in January — with wording saying the amendment is necessary “to defend the dignity of all human life, and to protect mothers and unborn children from efforts to expand abortion even to the day of birth, we the people of the State of Iowa declare that this Constitution shall not be construed to recognize, grant, or secure a right to abortion or require the public funding of abortion.”