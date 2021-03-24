Iowa Senate aims for $7.9 billion budget

Whitver said the spending targets do not include money for broadband expansion at this point, but the nearly $8 billion he proposed represented about 94 percent of available revenue under Iowa’s 99 percent spending limitation law. So there is room to negotiate one-time allocations with the governor and House Republicans.

Whitver said he expected a “significant” investment in broadband would be part of the final budget agreement.

But he said Republican senators “haven’t had a lot of conversation yet with the House and the governor on what the total amount will be.” Whatever the final broadband investment is, he said, “it will easily fit below the available revenue.”

Last January Reynolds proposed an $8.1 billion state spending plan for fiscal 2022 — a 3.7 percent increase that would fund priorities in broadband expansion, K-12 and higher education and mental health programs for adults and children.

The governor’s plan called for boosting state general-fund appropriations by $331.4 million, with the bulk going to a three-year, $450 million broadband plan for “the biggest build-out in the country,” given network vulnerabilities exposed by the pandemic.