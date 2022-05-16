Iowa schools cannot impose mask requirements after court lifts injunction

DES MOINES — A new state law that prohibits Iowa schools from requiring all students or staff to wear face masks can go into effect after a federal appeals court on Monday lifted a temporary injunction.

Two of the judges on a three-member federal appeals court lifted the injunction because they said the challenge to the new state law is no longer relevant, given the significant reduction in COVID transmission in Iowa since that challenge was filed in the fall of 2021.

The Iowa chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said despite the new state law going into effect, Monday’s federal appeals court ruling allows for the possibility of further litigation.

In May 2021, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law the legislation that prohibits schools from requiring students and staff to wear face masks.

The practice was common during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as a means of reducing the virus’ spread, and was recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many Iowa school districts had face mask requirements that they were forced to end when the bill was signed into law.

In September 2021, 11 Iowa families sued the state and the 10 school districts their children attended, saying the new state law prohibiting mask requirements violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by placing their children’s health in danger.

That same month, a federal judge temporarily blocked the new law from going into effect, allowing the lawsuit to proceed.

Monday’s ruling lifted that injunction.

“The issues surrounding the preliminary injunction are moot because the current conditions differ vastly from those prevailing when the District Court addressed it,” reads the circuit court’s ruling, which was signed by Judges Duane Benton and Ralph Erickson. “COVID-19 vaccines are now available to children and adolescents over the age of four, greatly decreasing Plaintiffs’ children’s risk of serious bodily injury or death from contracting COVID-19 at school.”

Judge Jane Kelly dissented, writing that the reduction in COVID transmission does not completely eliminate the risk posed to the plaintiffs’ children, who have special needs or health issues.

“We cannot simply assume that the changes in the pandemic in the months since the parties compiled the record are sufficient to constitute changed circumstances,” Kelly wrote. “Vaccine availability, case rates, and CDC guidance alone do not reflect individual risk, particularly where the record shows Plaintiffs’ children have conditions that increase their risk of serious illness from COVID-19 and contains no information regarding whether vaccines would be effective for them.”

The federal appeals court ruling allows the new state law to go into effect, essentially banning schools from enacting sweeping face mask requirements.

But the ruling also states it does not apply to federal laws.

“If another state or federal law requires masks, (the new state law banning universal mask requirements) does not conflict with that law — and thus should not be completely enjoined,” the ruling states.

The ACLU highlighted Kelly’s dissent, which noted that parents of students with disabilities still have the right to ask schools to provide “reasonable accommodations,” which could include some sort of face mask requirement in order to keep that student safe.

Iowa schools can still require and parents can still request face mask requirements as a reasonable accommodation for students with disabilities, the ACLU said.

“(Monday’s) decision vacates the district court’s previous injunction as moot because of changed circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision also makes it clear that the federal ADA and Rehabilitation Act require that students with disabilities may need to be accommodated, under appropriate circumstances, by requiring masks in schools,” ACLU of Iowa legal director Rita Bettis Austen said in a statement. “This is the right decision, and a victory for the plaintiffs and disability rights.”

