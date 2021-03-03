Iowa school vouchers closer to beating deadline

Opponents, which include the Iowa teachers’ union and the state school board association, say the program would snowball every year as new public schools are identified for support and improvement under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act and more students become eligible for the program.

“We know vouchers will grow across the state as other schools go on that list,” said Margaret Buckton of the Urban Education Network of Iowa, which includes the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City school districts. “Since prior voucher recipients will continue to be recipients, it will continue to expand the pool. We’ll be in competition with private schools for the resources needed for our public schools.”