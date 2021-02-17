Iowa school funding bill on its way to governor

The bill, they said, represents a $7.5 million cut to preschools.

“The schools are going to be cut in real terms,” said Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames. “We need to do a better job.”

Under the bill, 137 Iowa school districts will receive less state funding than they did this year, meaning they will have to rely on a “budget guarantee” that supplements lower state aid with local property taxes in those districts.

Democrats argued the state has a budget surplus and can afford to provide more K-12 funding so property taxpayers don’t have to shoulder the cost.

They unsuccessfully called on newly elected GOP senators to join them in trying to restore the projected cut to preschools that could eliminate up to 2,500 slots.

“It’s OK to say I didn’t run to cut preschool education,” said Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids. “This is your gut-check moment right now. Let’s fix it now.”