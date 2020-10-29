Iowa’s top election official lays out security plan

Pate was joined at Thursday’s news conference by leaders with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Iowa National Guard, the federal Department of Homeland Security, and the FBI.

Pate said many of those same agencies will have staff at the State Emergency Operations Center throughout Election Day in order to respond to any issues across the state.

“It makes me sleep better at night because I know I’ve got this whole team backing up what we’re going to be doing on Election Day,” Pate said.

Each agency’s leader described the preparations they have been making in order to help ensure a smooth Election Day or respond to crises if they arise. The leaders described efforts to protect state elections offices from cyber-attacks and preparations for being ready to respond to Election Day incidents.

Pate stressed that even with the relentless amount of hacking attempts on state agencies, Iowa voters should be comforted by the fact votes are cast on paper ballots.

“You can’t hack a paper ballot,” Pate said. “Somebody sitting in Moscow or Beijing is not going to be able to do that.”