Iowa’s increasing death totals show COVID’s deadly impact

DES MOINES — Overall deaths in Iowa are on pace to increase this year by more than 10% over the previous year, an indicator of COVID-19’s deadly impact.
And at the worst moment of the virus’ recent surge here, deaths during Thanksgiving week in Iowa spiked by nearly 62% over the same week a year ago, federal data shows.
The first deaths of the global COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa were recorded in March. Over the roughly 10 months since, nearly 3,700 Iowans have died of COVID-19 or virus-related causes.
Public health and infectious disease experts use excess deaths — the number of deaths over a period of time compared to similar periods in previous years — as a key indicator of a pandemic’s impact.
As of Wednesday, deaths in Iowa in 2020 were pacing 12.1% higher than 2019, according to data recorded by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Some are clearly directly COVID per death certificates, some are secondary to the impact of COVID on serious underlying conditions, some are the impact of people delaying and avoiding care to stay away from health care facilities” said Dr. Louis Katz, the Scott County Health Department medical director and an infectious disease specialist. “The deaths are measured as ‘excess’ compared to same time periods in years before the pandemic.”
Weekly comparisons of the data shows when the virus has been most deadly this year. During earlier surges, deaths this year increased by as much as 30% over the same week a year ago.
But the worst spike came in November, when the virus raged through Iowa.
Over the course four weeks in November, deaths in Iowa increased over the same week a year ago by 38.9%, 44.6%, 52.5%, and 61.7%, each of them new highs for the pandemic, according to federal data.
“I think this represents the impact of COVID-19 that was predicted consistently in the spring and summer,” Katz said. “With cooler weather, more indoor activity and crowding, and less than optimal adherence to public health recommendations — most especially regarding masking, physical and social distancing and travel avoidance — we first get a spike in cases, trailed reliably by hospitalization, trailed just as reliably by deaths.”
Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers have mostly been trending in a positive direction since that late-November surge. New cases and virus-related hospitalizations have steadily decreased in the roughly one month since those numbers peaked, causing great concern for the state’s health care system.
Gov. Kim Reynolds joined public health and medical leaders in calling on Iowans to remain vigilant and safe through the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season to help prevent another deadly surge.
Experts recommend avoiding large family gatherings, and continued basic mitigation efforts like hand-washing, social distancing, wearing face coverings in public, and remaining home when feeling sick.
“We can’t forget that the virus is still active in our communities,” Reynolds said this past week. “For now, these simple things continue to be our best defense against COVID-19. So as you gather with loved ones in the coming days, please celebrate responsibly. Be mindful of the people that you’re with and do your part so everyone has a happy holiday.”
