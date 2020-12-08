Iowa’s economic development chief: ‘Overspend responsibly’ to help small businesses

Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, said Iowa elected officials have done a good job of managing Iowa through a catastrophic “black swan” financial event without resorting to overly aggressive shutdowns and deploying federal stimulus assistance. But she said government relief is a “stopgap” measure that won’t provide the permanent fix for businesses like increased revenue would.
“If consumers start building consumer confidence and do what they do best, which is spend money, that would help that small-business sector as well,” Durham said during a meeting with Iowa Taxpayers Association members.
“Right now we need to step up, mask up, do our part to bend the curve. Shop small businesses this holiday season,” she said. “If there was ever a year to overspend responsibly it is this year.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds deployed up to $300 million in federal CARES Act stimulus funds that Durham’s agency has been disbursing through programs targeted to help struggling businesses and individuals facing coronavirus-related challenges brought on by emergency measures designed to slow the viral spread by shuttering schools, businesses and other sector that idled workers or forced them to work remotely.
Durham said it was appropriate for government to provide grants because it was government that shut things down. But she noted the uncertainty surrounding future federal assistance puts more of an onus on Iowans who still are faring well financially to step up and spend more locally to support local businesses rather than shopping online via out-of-state purchases.
“We can only do so much relief program. It’s a stopgap. It’s not replacing revenue,” said Durham. “What we have to do for our economy to open up is consumers have to participate. For those of us who have been fortunate to still have a paycheck really need to think about these small businesses and do what we can to help them.”
The call for Iowans to shop more locally came at a time when Amazon was expanding its presence in Iowa with a central-Iowa fulfillment center and state government was benefiting from a surge in tax collections brought on by a 2018 law change that captured more state sales tax revenue on online purchases.
Tom Sands, a former state legislator who is ITA president and chief operating officer, told association members participating in a virtual conference that “Amazon has its place, but we want people to broaden their buying” by supporting their local businesses.
“I use Amazon. We all use Amazon,” Durham said. “They’re making huge investments in the state of Iowa that we’re grateful for but to really think small business first.”
Currently, Durham said the sector of Iowa’s economy that concerns her the most are the restaurants, bars and other hospitality businesses that are trying to make a 50 percent capacity model cash flow. “Think how important these restaurants are to our Main Streets, and 50 percent capacity is not a winning business model that’s sustainable,” she said.
The IEDA leader said issues related to population, workforce, diversity and housing pose the biggest long-term challenges to Iowa’s economic vitality. Access to broadband and child care also rank among the priorities the governor and Legislature will face during the 2021 session, she added.
Durham said she is excited about the prospects for a COVID-19 vaccine, new recommendations coming from an economic recovery study group that Reynolds enlisted and the expectation that the governor will seek new investments to promote manufacturing, housing development and broadband expansion.
Some initiatives could include an accelerated depreciation rate for manufacturing investments, a new approach to incentives focused on creating quality jobs, and an omnibus housing bill that would double the amount of workforce housing tax credits over the next three years, include a Main Street guaranteed program for housing and finding ways to bring down the cost of materials, she added.
“I’m extremely optimistic about 2021,” Durham said.
