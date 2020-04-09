Iowa’s 2020 legislative session suspended till April 30

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — Members of the Legislative Council on Thursday officially suspended the 2020 session until April 30, but conceded little else is known about what tax collections, policies or even timetables may await them once the curve of COVID-19 cases is flattened and they are able to reconvene.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, gave several “to be determined” answers when quizzed about the outlook for resuming a legislative session that was temporarily suspended March 17 for 30 days.

The session was paused again last week until at least April 30 to coincide with statewide and national directives to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“We had 30-some days left in session,” Whitver told council members via teleconference. “I do not see a situation where we come back and finish the 30 to 35 days or whatever. I think it really depends if we are able to come back on May 1, or if it’s pushed back until June, July or whenever, so all of that is to be determined.

“I would expect that as we get closer to being able to come back — whether that’s two weeks in advance or 10 days in advance, we will have a better idea of what that looks like, but as of right now, it’s hard to answer that question,” he said.