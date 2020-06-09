Iowa Republicans starting to fashion a fiscal 2021 state budget

DES MOINES – Republicans who control the Iowa House plan to begin work today on a $7.85 billion state budget for next fiscal year that they say is a “status quo” spending plan for much of state government after they give about $100 million to K-12 schools and $56 million more for Medicaid.
House Republicans say they have not reached an agreement yet with their counterparts in the Iowa Senate, but plan to begin moving their proposed budget outline later today while talks continue with Senate Republicans and Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Lawmakers earlier this year approved a 2.3 percent increase in state aid to K-12 schools for fiscal 2021 but they had to put their budget deliberations on hold due to a coronavirus outbreak that shuttered Iowa businesses for more than two months to slow the COVID-19 spread. Last week a state panel said the coronavirus pandemic has lowered revenue projections for fiscal 2021 by $360 million.
During a television interview last week, House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said this year’s budget deliberations “will be difficult to get through, but we can manage it.”
According to a press release issued today, House Republicans say they plan to maintain most funding levels for state budget areas to current fiscal-year levels. After making some supplemental appropriations earlier this session, the state’s current budget stands at $7.752 billion.
The House GOP spending plan of $7.85 billion in the fiscal year beginning July 1 provides about $1.516 billion for Medicaid – which is $56 million above the projected need set in late May. The HAWK-I children’s insurance program also would get increased funding due to changes in federal matching funds for that program and funding for the state institution in Eldora would be raised in order to maintain on-campus programs that were funded last year with one-time sources, according to House Republicans.
June 2 - Worth County (1).jpg
June 2 - Worth County (2).jpg
June 2 - Worth County (3).jpg
June 2 - Worth County (4).jpg
June 2 - Worth County (5).jpg
June 2 - Worth County (6).jpg
June 2 - Worth County (7).jpg
June 2 - Worth County (8).jpg
June 2 - Worth County (9).jpg
June 2 - Worth County (10).jpg
June Storms 1
June Storms 2
June Storms 3
June Storms 4
June Storms 5
June Storms 6
June Storms 7
June Storms 8
June Storms 9
June Storms 10
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.