Iowa Republicans starting to fashion a fiscal 2021 state budget

DES MOINES – Republicans who control the Iowa House plan to begin work today on a $7.85 billion state budget for next fiscal year that they say is a “status quo” spending plan for much of state government after they give about $100 million to K-12 schools and $56 million more for Medicaid.

House Republicans say they have not reached an agreement yet with their counterparts in the Iowa Senate, but plan to begin moving their proposed budget outline later today while talks continue with Senate Republicans and Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Lawmakers earlier this year approved a 2.3 percent increase in state aid to K-12 schools for fiscal 2021 but they had to put their budget deliberations on hold due to a coronavirus outbreak that shuttered Iowa businesses for more than two months to slow the COVID-19 spread. Last week a state panel said the coronavirus pandemic has lowered revenue projections for fiscal 2021 by $360 million.

During a television interview last week, House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said this year’s budget deliberations “will be difficult to get through, but we can manage it.”