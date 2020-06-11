Iowa Republican lawmakers consider tax-policy measures

Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, expressed concern majority Republicans have yet to reach a fiscal 2021 budget deal, and he worried the session work – which leaders hope to wrap up this month -- will be further complicated by a potential major tax policy impasse.

“This is a Senate bill that seems to have no agreement with the House,” Bolkcom told subcommittee members before Thursday’s 2-1 vote to forward Senate Study Bill 3202 to the full Senate Ways and Means Committee.

“We’re ready to wrap it up, and here we are fiddling around with two different major pieces of tax policy,” Bolkcom said. “Should we begin to work on hotels for next week, Sen. Chapman?”

Chapman said Senate Republicans are committed to removing the 2017 “triggers” so the planned $240 million income tax cuts will take place in 2023 when Iowa eliminates federal income tax deductibility and state tax rates and brackets are reduced.