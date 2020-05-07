Iowa refugee advocates call for release of 3 held for illegally entering U.S.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR RAPIDS — Advocates for three Guatemalan men charged with possessing false documents and entering the United States illegally demanded their release Wednesday and called on state and local law enforcement to end cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The three — Jose Cerillo, Jacinto Cuyuch and Juan Brito — were taken into custody March 4 in what Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement called “military-style raids” in Marion and Cedar Rapids by ICE.

At least one sheriff’s deputy, one Cedar Rapids police officer and one Iowa State Patrol trooper provided perimeter assistance, Iowa CCI member Katie Wilson said at a Wednesday news conference in Cedar Rapids.

Iowa CCI and representatives of the Iowa City Catholic Worker community demanded the immediate release of the men, who Wilson said are accused of nothing more than low-level, routine and non-violent immigration violations.

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner said the men are being held for on federal immigration issues and for the U.S. Marshals Service on federal criminal charges.