Iowa redistricting: Everything you need to know as the process begins

The 2020 redistricting process has been abnormal from the start, and we’re just getting to the good stuff. This week, the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency will propose a new set of state legislative and congressional maps, setting off Iowa’s redistricting process months after it would usually happen.

Here’s everything you need to know about how redistricting works in the state, what the new deadlines are and how you can participate in the process.

Why is redistricting so behind schedule?

Census data was delayed in 2020 due to COVID-19. The U.S. Census collects data once every 10 years and would usually deliver that information to states in the spring. This year, the Census released data to states in August.

That presented an issue for Iowa’s redistricting process, which is meant to be finished by mid-September. Usually, Sept. 15 — this Wednesday — would be the final day for lawmakers and Gov. Kim Reynolds to approve new legislative maps.

What is the new deadline for redistricting?