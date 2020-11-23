Iowa prisons expand use of N95 masks as COVID-19 cases mount

Corrections Department spokesman Cord Overton said Monday the department long has required N95 use for all staff with close contact with offenders who have tested positive or are presumed positive. The agency now will provide N95s to anyone working in COVID-positive units.

“Within the last month, as supplies of N95s have been more available, we have distributed more than 14,000 N95s to our facilities,” Overton said. “There will be some implementation time required to ensure that staff using a respirator are fit tested to remain OSHA compliant as an employer, but we expect this to happen very quickly.”

Homan and Democratic lawmakers who joined him for the news conference called on the Corrections Department to

stop accepting offender transfers from Iowa’s county jails and stop moving offenders around within the prison system.

State Sen. Rich Taylor, D-Mount Union, said he’s talked with Skinner and believes she is getting pressure from Gov. Kim Reynolds’s office to keep accepting jail offenders.

“I believe the director is trying to do the right things, but pressure from on top, and I mean the governor’s office, is keeping them from doing what they need to do,” Taylor said.