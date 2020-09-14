Iowa prison population drops to 20-year low

Timeline: COVID-19 and Iowa prisons

March 14: Iowa Department of Corrections cancels all visits because of COVID-19.

March 22: Gov. Kim Reynolds announces Iowa prisoners will make masks, gowns and hand sanitizer to supply the state for protection against the virus.

April 8: First DOC staff member, an officer at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville, tests positive for the virus.

April 18: First Iowa inmate, an offender booked into IMCC, tests positive.

April 18: Iowa DOC reaches out to county jails asking officials to send new admissions to IMCC only on “very special circumstances” because of positive cases there.

April 22: DOC expands COVID-19 testing, has 10 new positive cases at IMCC.

April 30: Inmate at Clarinda Correctional Facility tests positive.

May 6: Corrections officials again ask county jails to only send to IMCC inmates with special circumstances.

May 8: IMCC Warden James McKinney abruptly retires after DOC Director Beth Skinner announces review COVID-19 procedures at the institution.

July 1: Inmate tests positive at Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.

July 7: Ray Allen Vanlengen, 71, who was incarcerated at Fort Dodge Correctional Center, becomes first Iowa prison inmate to die of COVID-19.

July 10: Fort Dodge outbreak spreads to more than 100 inmates, KWWL-TV reports.

July 10: Inmate tests positive at Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility.

July 10: Iowa Board of Corrections approves Mike Heinricy as next IMCC warden.

Aug. 10: IMCC temporarily suspends admissions due to state increase in cases.