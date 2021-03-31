Iowa prepared to open vaccine eligibility, Reynolds says

DES MOINES --- In just a few days, more than 1.1 million Iowans will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday said the state and its local partners are ready.

Reynolds on March 17 announced the state’s plan to open on April 5 vaccine eligibility to all eligible Iowans. On Wednesday, just five days ahead of that target date, Reynolds said that plan remains on schedule, and that her administration, county public health departments, medical providers, pharmacies, and other entities involved in distributing the vaccine are prepared to handle what surely will be a surge in Iowans wanting to make appointments to receive the vaccine.

“When I’m out visiting the clinics, every one I’ve been to so far has said, ‘We can scale this. We’ve got a system. … We can get people in our communities and surrounding areas taken care of. So if you send us more vaccine, I guarantee you we can get it in the arms of Iowans,’” Reynolds said. “I’m confident that we can do it. Certainly the will is there, and they’ve put a lot of work into taking care of the residents in their communities. It’s really inspiring.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 590,000 Iowans were fully vaccinated, while another 347,000 had received the first of two doses.