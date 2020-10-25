Iowa poll watchers: Who can be one, and what can they do?

Who can be a poll watcher, and what exactly can they do?
The answers vary from state to state.
In Iowa, a poll watcher needs official permission before Election Day to legally be in a polling place.
“A poll watcher has to be appointed by that party chair of that particular party, or by that NPPO candidate,” said Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore. “So a person, a voter, a resident can’t just arrive at the polls and say they’re going to be a poll watcher."
When arriving at their designated polling place, a certified poll watcher needs to provide their written permission to the precinct election officials (PEOs). Voters are required to leave a polling place as soon as they have finished voting, so to poll watch without official permission, according to Iowa Code Section 39A.4(a), would constitute election misconduct in the third degree.
There are also certain limits to how many poll watchers can be at a single polling place at one time: no more than three candidates per political party on the ballot, no more than one per NPPO candidate on the ballot, and no more than one per candidate nominated by petition.
There can also be no more than three for public measures, but poll watchers present for public measures aren't allowed during primary or general elections.
After polls have closed on Election Day, the process of counting ballots is open to the public, but only the precinct election officials can handle and count the ballots.
What can a poll watcher do?
At a polling place, a poll watcher is allowed to observe — but not interfere with — the election process.
According to the Iowa Poll Watchers Guide, which can be viewed on the Iowa secretary of state's website, poll watchers can:
- Examine eligibility slips or voter rosters
- Write down the names of people who have or haven't voted
- Challenge a voter's qualifications (under certain conditions)
- Inform the precinct or the county auditor of perceived problems
What a poll watcher can't do
For all things a poll watcher is allowed to do, there is plenty they cannot do. According to the Poll Watchers Guide, poll watchers cannot:
- Interfere with any part of the election process
- Handle ballots, voting equipment or the election register
- Inspect voters' provided ID documents (since these have confidential information)
- Compare voters' signatures on their ballots or another document with their signatures on record
- Challenge a voter solely for registering to vote or changing their address on Election Day
- Disenfranchise a voter by encouraging them to vote a provisional ballot in a precinct where they don't live
- "Engage in arguments with PEOs, voters or other poll watchers"
- "Interrupt, oppose, talk to," or otherwise hinder a voter as they are trying to approach their polling place
- Solicit votes for certain candidates or questions
- "Offer advice or literature to voters"
- Wear buttons, stickers, jewelry or apparel "of a political nature"
- Use supplies belonging to the polling place
Who can challenge a voter, and for what reasons?
In Iowa, any registered voter (including poll watchers) of the county or a PEO can challenge a person's qualifications to vote.
But to do so, certain stipulations must be met.
“A voter can have their voting privileges challenged by an individual for a very few set of reasons,” said Wedmore.
Challenges must be made before a voter has cast their ballot, and there has to be a specific reason for doing so. "Blanket" challenges and challenges with false information are illegal.
“A challenger can’t just do a ‘blanket challenge’ of multiple people,” said Wedmore. “They need to fill out a form for each challenge, and it can only be for one of those reasons.”
One exception is that PEOs do not need to complete a challenger's statement, according to the Poll Watchers Guide.
Additionally, a voter's qualifications can't be challenged solely because they are changing their address or registering to vote on Election Day.
A person can challenge a voter if they believe the individual:
- Is not a U.S. citizen
- Does not live where they say they do
- Has falsified information on their voter registration form or declaration of ineligibility
- Was judged incompetent to vote
- Is voting under the name of a voter who is actually deceased
With PEOs' permission, challengers may participate in questioning a voter in order to determine/evaluate their qualifications to vote. The voter can be asked questions pertaining to the following information:
- Where they maintain a home
- How long they've maintained a home at that location
- Whether the voter maintains homes at any other locations
- The voter's age
If the voter can prove they are qualified to vote at the polling place, the challenge can be withdrawn.
If the challenge is not withdrawn, the voter must be offered a provisional ballot. For a provisional ballot to be counted, the individual has until the time of the county canvass of votes to provide evidence of their qualifications to vote.
For more information on poll watchers, challenges or provisional ballots, contact your county auditor or visit the Iowa secretary of state's website: https://sos.iowa.gov/.
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
