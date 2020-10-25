Iowa poll watchers: Who can be one, and what can they do?

Who can be a poll watcher, and what exactly can they do?

The answers vary from state to state.

In Iowa, a poll watcher needs official permission before Election Day to legally be in a polling place.

“A poll watcher has to be appointed by that party chair of that particular party, or by that NPPO candidate,” said Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore. “So a person, a voter, a resident can’t just arrive at the polls and say they’re going to be a poll watcher."

When arriving at their designated polling place, a certified poll watcher needs to provide their written permission to the precinct election officials (PEOs). Voters are required to leave a polling place as soon as they have finished voting, so to poll watch without official permission, according to Iowa Code Section 39A.4(a), would constitute election misconduct in the third degree.

There are also certain limits to how many poll watchers can be at a single polling place at one time: no more than three candidates per political party on the ballot, no more than one per NPPO candidate on the ballot, and no more than one per candidate nominated by petition.