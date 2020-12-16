Iowa panel working to determine COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Margaret Johnson, the state board’s executive director, said as of Wednesday afternoon she had not seen documentation that supports the vaccine advisory council being exempted from state open meetings and records laws.

Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, said the vaccine advisory council may be able to avoid open meetings and records requirements if it was created by the public health department and not the governor or state lawmakers.

However, Evans said the Freedom of Information Council would recommend the vaccine advisory council holds its meetings in public so the public can feel confident in its work.

“The Freedom of Information Council believes there is no more important function in government right now than how government is going to distribute the vaccine across the state. And with the recommendations of the experts being kept from the public, I don’t know that that’s going to be a strategy that’s going to build public confidence in the decisions that are made. I think on the contrary: I think it’s going to invite people to be skeptical and to distrust the decisions that are made,” Evans said.