Iowa panel working to determine COVID-19 vaccine distribution

JOHNSTON --- A state advisory council meeting privately to determine the order in which the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available in Iowa is finalizing its first series of recommendations, which should be published next week, state officials said Wednesday.
The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being administered to hospital workers and staff and residents at long-term care facilities like nursing homes.
Then the council will begin working on its next series of recommendations, as the state determines in what order the vaccine will be made available to essential workers like emergency response personnel, corrections officers, food processing employees, teachers and school staff, and more.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Kelly Garcia, the interim director of the state public health department, said there is not yet a timeline or deadline for when the council will make recommendations on the next phase of vaccine distribution.
The Infectious Disease Advisory Council was composed to inform the state public health department and governor’s office how to prioritize distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available, since early supplies will be limited. The panel is comprised of medical, infectious disease, and public health experts and officials, and has also been reaching out to employers, stakeholders and advocates for their input.
Garcia said the council has met twice, and plans to meet again next week.
“I am tremendously thankful to our (council) members, who are taking these conversations head on, speaking freely, and bringing their expertise to the decision-making process. Because these decisions cannot be made lightly or easily,” Garcia said. “I’m confident that we have the right people at the table for this challenging effort.”
Garcia said those tough conversations and decisions --- about which workers should be given access to the vaccine before others --- are why the council has been meeting in private, away from reporters. Garcia said she and the council have attempted to strike a balance between creating a process where council members feel safe to speak freely on sensitive topics while also being transparent with the public.
Garcia also said the public health department is confident the panel’s private meetings do not violate the state’s open meetings and records laws, which require government entities to hold most meetings in public view, with some exceptions.
The state Public Information Board, created to oversee compliance with state open meetings and records laws, on its website says “Advisory groups and the application of the open meetings/records statutes are a murky area of the law.”
Margaret Johnson, the state board’s executive director, said as of Wednesday afternoon she had not seen documentation that supports the vaccine advisory council being exempted from state open meetings and records laws.
Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, said the vaccine advisory council may be able to avoid open meetings and records requirements if it was created by the public health department and not the governor or state lawmakers.
However, Evans said the Freedom of Information Council would recommend the vaccine advisory council holds its meetings in public so the public can feel confident in its work.
“The Freedom of Information Council believes there is no more important function in government right now than how government is going to distribute the vaccine across the state. And with the recommendations of the experts being kept from the public, I don’t know that that’s going to be a strategy that’s going to build public confidence in the decisions that are made. I think on the contrary: I think it’s going to invite people to be skeptical and to distrust the decisions that are made,” Evans said.
“There’s no reason why these meetings of these experts could not be available to the public,” Evans added. “I think the people who are participating in these meetings, they’re sophisticated enough they know how to express themselves in a public setting.”
