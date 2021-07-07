Iowa officials mostly mum on plans to send troopers to border

DES MOINES — State officials are being tight-lipped about the planned deployment of Iowa State Patrol troopers to assist law enforcement efforts at the U.S.-Mexico border, declining to identify how many have volunteered and when they might be traveling to Texas or Arizona to conduct an undisclosed assignment.

Iowa Department of Public Safety officials were not aware, a spokeswoman said Tuesday, of any previous Iowa State Patrol deployments outside of the state since Iowa in 1997 joined the Emergency Management Assistance Compact — an agreement between states that the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona cited in their call last month for other states to send assistance to the border.

Several Republican governors, including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, announced they would sent troopers from their states to help protect the border — noting the “rise in drugs, human trafficking and violent crime has become unsustainable.” But Iowa officials will answer few questions beyond that about the deployment.

“For officer safety purposes, the Iowa State Patrol and the Governor’s Office will not be identifying the Troopers who have voluntarily agreed to be deployed” or any other “mission-specific operational information,” said Debbie McClung, strategic communications bureau chief in the Iowa Department of Public Safety commissioner’s office.