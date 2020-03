Iowa now has 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19

DES MOINES — Iowa’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now up to 38.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health were notified Wednesday of nine additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19 on top of the 29 previously confirmed.

According to the officials, three individuals live in Johnson County, two of Polk County, two in Dallas County, one in Washington County and one in Winneshiek County.

According to public health officials, Iowa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases are in these counties: Johnson, 21; Dallas, 5; Polk, 3; Allamakee, 2; and Adair, Black Hawk, Carroll, Harrison, Pottawattamie, Washington and Winneshiek counties, 1 each.

Also, public health says 199 Iowans are being monitored for the COVID-19 virus while 61 have completed monitoring.