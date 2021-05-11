Iowa mental health, local government groups voice concerns over massive tax plan

“History tells us something very different,” she said, pointing out that not only are Republicans proposing to do away with the backfill promised as part of a 2013 property tax package, but four years after creating the framework for a children’s mental health system, legislators haven’t funded it.

“I have some real concerns that we will guarantee the money’s going to be there,” Jochum said.

The backfill for cities amounted to $52.5 million in the current fiscal year, Robert Palmer of the Iowa League of Cities told the panel. It compensates local governments for the loss of property tax revenue from commercial and industrial property relief.

According to state data, in fiscal year 2019-20, Des Moines received the largest backfill, $5.2 million. Cedar Rapids received $4.1 million, and Iowa City’s backfill was $1.5 million plus $29,800 for tax increment financing backfill.

The backfill amounted to $29.5 million for counties, ranging from $6.6 million in Polk and $2.2 million and $1.3 million in Linn and Johnson counties, respectively, to $17,600 in Ringgold.