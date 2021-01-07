Iowa Legislature to consider ‘parental choice’ in requiring in-person learning

Iowa City schools began the school year with two weeks of virtual learning after receiving a waiver from the state because of skyrocketing rates of COVID-19 in Johnson County.

Since then, the district has shifted between hybrid learning — some in-person, some online — and temporary virtual instruction only.

Currently, 40 percent of Iowa City students are in continuous online learning, and 60 percent of students are enrolled in hybrid learning, split between A and B days.

“We’ve able to provide a lot of additional social distancing in the hybrid model,” Degner said. “We’re working with a substantially reduced number of students.

“Even if we transitioned to 100 percent in-person learning, we had a significant number of staff out (in November) to the point where we couldn’t deliver on our programs,” Degner said. “Even if students come back, we may not have the appropriate number of staff to do it.”