Iowa Legislature suspends session, give governor authority to deal with COVID-19

One of the first points of agreement Monday was to waive the requirement that schools provide either 180 days or 1,080 hours of instructional time for K-12 school students.

Not requiring schools to make up those class days will help “provide Iowa school districts with the certainty that they need to make decisions locally and move ahead this school year,” Grassley said.

Lawmakers were addressing a “unique situation,” according to Whitver. “We are doing our best to follow guidance and make the best decisions that we can with the information that we have.”

The package, which in an unusual move, was floor managed by Speaker Grassley, “will give the governor the authority to do what she needs to do while we’re not in session to make sure that there’s confidence that government will function appropriately during this time.”

