Iowa legislators laying groundwork on $7.85 billion general fund budget

Lawmakers returned to the Capitol last week after suspending their session mid-March because of the coronavirus. Before the session resumed, a state panel of revenue forecasters told lawmakers the pandemic had lowered state revenue projections for fiscal 2021 by $360 million.

During a television interview last week, House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said this year’s budget deliberations “will be difficult to get through, but we can manage it.”

According to a news release issued Tuesday, House Republicans say they plan to maintain most funding for state budget areas at current fiscal year levels. After making some supplemental appropriations earlier this session, the state’s current budget stands at $7.752 billion through June 30.

However, they indicated Republicans plan to maintain the 2.3 percent increase of nearly $100 million in state aid to K-12 schools for fiscal year beginning July 1 that was approved earlier in the session.