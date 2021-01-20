Iowa legislators eye automated delivery vehicles on sidewalks

The committee heard from lobbyists from Coralville and the Leagues of Cities who had questions about safety, especially about the vehicles crossing streets, and about local control.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bacon believes an amendment to be offered in committee will address concerns about crossing streets.

The vehicles are being tested in four cities around the country, and companies are looking to expand the delivery option where appropriate.

“It’s the kind of thing with great possibilities,” said Christopher Rants, a lobbyist representing Amazon.com Services and former speaker of the Iowa House.

“However, they’re not for everywhere,” he said, explaining the delivery vehicles will operate only in areas where sidewalks are wide enough to accommodate them and pedestrians.

That’s likely to be suburban neighborhoods with the right population density and enough customers ordering on a regular basis to make the delivery option worthwhile.

They’ll also be limited by weather conditions.