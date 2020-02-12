Iowa legislators consider criminalizing ‘creepy’ adult relationships with teens

As written, House File 2248 is not consistent with Iowa code regarding other sex crimes, Wolfe said.

Under the bill, a person who engages in sexual activity with a person who is 16 or 17 years of age would be guilty of an aggravated misdemeanor if they are not cohabiting with the consent of the teen’s parents and the person is 27 years of age or older.

In other cases, there are special sentences as well as a requirement that the offender be listed on the sex offender registry. If the Legislature adopts this proposal, Wolfe said, it should be consistent with existing law.

“If you want to warn other people about them, put them on the sex offender registry,” Wolfe said.