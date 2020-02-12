Iowa lawmakers unveil bills to reform manufactured housing park laws

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The landlord no longer could evict a tenant strictly with 60 days’ notice and no reason given.

“When you talk to residents, they understand very clearly that they can be evicted for any reason or no reason at all, and so it creates a sense of fear around speaking up for their rights or anything like that,” Wahls said.

Park owners would have to give 180 days’ notice, rather than 60, before raising lot rents, and only could do so once each year.

If the increases amounted to more than the average annual increase of the Midwest region’s consumer price index, the landlord must justify the cost to residents — with permissible explanations including the cost of capital improvements or reasonable operating and maintenance expenses.

The bills would clarify that manufactured housing law violations constitute unlawful consumer fraud practices, giving the Iowa Attorney General’s Office permission to enforce provisions.

And the legislation would make Iowa’s manufactured housing laws more consistent with its landlord-tenant act, governing apartment renters, in multiple areas.