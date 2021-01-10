Iowa lawmakers to push solutions to bridge ‘digital divide’ amplified by pandemic

"We have to spend the money in these types of areas and (Democrats will) work as hard as we can," Lykam said, adding he hopes Reynolds "will shed some light on this in her State of the State address."

It's a proposal supported by Curtis Dean and Todd Kielkopf, co-founders of Community Broadband Action Network, based in Indianola.

Using the IFA, communities could pool their borrowing risk to set up broadband connections, just as cities are able to do for water and sewer projects, Kilekopf said.

State Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, is chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee. His parents live on a gravel road in western Iowa and still rely on dial-up internet service.

Schultz said while broadband "is of utmost importance," funding alone will not solve the issue and that providers are looking for a broader plan from state officials to guide and protect long-term investments expanding broadband service to rural areas.

"There simply isn’t enough money to run fiber every mile," he said. "It’s not feasible. ... The mission of the Commerce Committee is to level the playing field and get out of the way and let employers and employees bring us back to the top, post-COVID.