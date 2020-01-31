Iowa lawmakers stick with their K-12 funding plans

DES MOINES — Education groups on Thursday welcomed legislative interest in boosting financial resources for schools and giving teachers more protections if they physically restrain students who are disrupting their classroom.

However, representatives for teachers, parents, urban and rural schools and others joined minority Democrats in telling Republicans who control the Legislature that they were not offering enough new funding to cover inflationary costs, especially given the state budget’s current surplus.

“Please invest more in my kids while you have the money,” said Louisa Dykstra, a Windsor Heights mother and a member of Parents for Great Iowa Schools in urging a Senate Education Committee to spend more than the 2.1 percent increase in supplemental state aid supported by Senate Republicans.

“This is timely, but it’s not adequate,” added Dave Daughton of Rural School Advocates of Iowa.

Subcommittees in the House and Senate, however, each voted 2-1 to proceed with their initial proposals for boosting the state’s investment in K-12 education that are below the requests of 3 percent to 3.75 percent posed by speakers during Thursday’s meetings.