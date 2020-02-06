Iowa lawmakers seek ways to address violence in schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Peterson said the bills under study provide a little reassurance that “somebody in that building is going to have their back” when they make decisions dealing with unruly students.

But, she added, the legislation “is attempting to address a symptom. It is not addressing the problem.”

Peterson said one reason for the escalation of violence in classrooms relates to the lack of adequate qualified staff in school buildings to address behavioral issues, increasing class sizes due to insufficient funding and a lack of community services for children that spill into the education setting.

Margaret Buckton, who represents both rural and urban school associations, told legislators the problem “wasn’t created by lack of funding, but it’s compounded by it.”

Sen. Jackie Smith, a Sioux City Democrat who worked for an area education agency for 34 years, said the problem has been around for some time in schools that have not been adequately funded, but it has risen to a point where now, “all of a sudden, we’re talking about helping our most-vulnerable kids.”