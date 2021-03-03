Iowa lawmakers say no state income tax on federal jobless benefits

“This is a fantastic bill,” he added. “In fact, from my point of view, this should have been the first bill we did in January. It’s much more important than some of the other things that we’ve tackled in the first six or seven weeks.”

Grassley presses FBI director on 'left wing groups' during Jan. 6 attack hearing "I did try to bring focus to my opening statement that Democrats seem to want to focus on just January the 6th and just right-wing activism," Grassley said Wednesday.

Jacoby said the amended bill contains part but not all of what minority Democrats requested, but said the bill will provide tax relief to more than 200,000 Iowans.

Democrats sought to exempt state unemployment compensation from state income taxes, too, but Lohse said that cost would have been “considerably larger.”

Jacoby noted that many Iowans are preparing or already have filed their 2020 state income tax forms.

He urged state officials to work quickly in providing the proper notification and forms to those who need to amend their returns, presuming the amended bill wins state Senate approval and is signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds.