Iowa lawmakers push to beat first deadline

They also agreed, with one no vote, to advance Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposed biofuels legislation. But Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, said the action on Senate File 481 was taken only to keep the issue alive for more work this session.

“There’s a lot of players involved in this bill that we are in progress of bringing those folks together,” he said. “I and most of us know this bill is not ready for the floor but I believe it can be and it will be. This will be a great bill at some time.”

Reynolds’ proposal would require most gasoline sold in Iowa to contain at least 10 percent ethanol, with an option for the governor to raise that to 15 percent in four years. The proposal also shifts existing tax credits for ethanol and other biofuels to only those with blends higher than the new baseline.

The House Human Services Committee voted out 10 bills as the deadline closed in, several dealing with COVID-19 vaccination issues as well as topics covering telehealth parity for rural areas, pharmacists, physician assistants, medical residencies and licensure issues, Medicaid waivers and health insurance coverage, and use of respiratory inhalers for school children.

