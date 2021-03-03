Iowa lawmakers push ahead on easing gun restrictions

DES MOINES — Majority GOP legislators forged ahead Tuesday with plans to ease gun restrictions by adopting permit-less “constitutional carry” legislation over objections that the proposed changes would make Iowans less safe.

Members of the Iowa House Public Safety Committee voted 12-8 to approve a bill allowing Iowans to purchase and carry firearms without a permit. If adopted, Iowans buying a gun from a federally licensed dealer still would have to either pass a federal background check or present a permit to carry — but firearms purchased from an unlicensed seller over the internet or at a gun show would no longer be subject to Iowa’s background check or permitting requirements, according to proponents.

Critics charged House Study Bill 254 was a “radical and dangerous” proposal that would threaten public safety by repealing Iowa’s law requiring background checks on handgun sales and Iowa’s law requiring a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public — current standards that have kept Iowa low in gun-violence statistics.