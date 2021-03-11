Iowa lawmakers predict ‘significant investment’ to bridge internet gaps

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The panel will meet March 19 to provide an update on state revenues, which have dipped by about 2 percent over the past year, according to the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

Democrats also support a major investment in building out internet access to Iowans, but expressed concern that Republicans are dropping some oversight provisions that are necessary.

House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, said he and other Democrats were surprised, but pleased, with Reynolds’ $450 million proposal.

“I’m pleased that she proposed a number that is very meaningful and will have an impact on this,” he said.

But if the state is investing that much, he said he wants oversight provisions to make sure “that we’re actually doing something that is going to raise the bar and provide the service that is needed.”

It will be important for the state, including lawmakers, to have a “really clear vision about how you want to spend that money to get the most bang for your taxpayer buck,” added Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville.

Reynolds has called for offering grants to companies that extend broadband service with both upload and download speeds of 100 megabits per second.