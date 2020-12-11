Iowa lawmakers mostly negative on raising sales tax

Grassley hesitated to comment until he sees what the governor proposes next month, telling the business group “it may be the exact same thing (as last year), but I think we want to be careful to just really cast huge judgments on it before we see what it is.”

Konfrst, the House minority whip, said Democrats were taking a similar wait-and-see approach but had concerns about aspects of the legislation and equity in tax policy that might hurt low-income Iowans.

Wahls, who will lead the 18-member Democratic minority in the Iowa Senate, said there are good and bad aspects to the governor’s plan, with key concerns being equity and changing the formula by which the increased environmental funding would be dispersed.

“Obviously, we wouldn’t take anything off the table completely, but I think, as the governor’s plan was written last year, it would be a pretty hard sell in our caucus, and we’d have some really serious concerns and would want to see some changes heading into 2021,” he said.

Addressing a taxpayers’ group last week, Reynolds said the COVID-19 pandemic has put Republican tax-cut plans on hold in Iowa but that she expects the pause will be temporary.