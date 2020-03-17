Iowa lawmakers make history with suspended session

Turns out, neither were legislators, according to State Historical Society of Iowa’s State Curator Leo Landis. That’s because the Legislature met every other year until 1969. It wasn’t in session in 1918.

There was an effort to call a special session of the Legislature in 1918. Not to deal with the flu, but to ratify the 18th Amendment — prohibition, according to Landis’ research. However, there was no session that spring.

The timing of Iowa legislative sessions may have something to do with the absence of session suspensions. Sessions start the second Monday of January and are scheduled for 100 days in even-numbered years and 110 days in odd-numbered years.

“Timing has had everything to do with the suspension of session as spring has not typically been a period of widespread transmission of communicable diseases and most national crises occurred when the Iowa General Assembly was adjourned,” Landis wrote in an email.

The Legislature also has had the good fortune to be out of session when other national or international threats occurred, he said. In April 1865, when President Abraham Lincoln was shot, it was an election year for the Legislature, so it was not in session.