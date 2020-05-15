Iowa lawmakers figure out rules for returning to work June 3

There are no plans for remote voting for members who might not feel comfortable being part of a mass gathering in Des Moines, which is one of the nation’s COVID-19 hot spots.

Once inside the Capitol, personal protective equipment will be encouraged but not be mandatory.

New Funnel

Procedurally, Republicans, who control both chambers, said they will set June 5 as the second funnel deadline, which requires bills to have been approved by one chamber and a committee of the other to advance to final approval.

Whitver and Grassley said they will provide guidance on what legislation they intend to take up, but did not take a suggestion from Democrats to decide before June 3 which bills the majority party has agreed to pass.

“There may be a new bill or two out there, but bills that were alive when we left are still alive,” Whitver said. “My hope is that when we come back June 3, the budget is agreed to and ready to go.”

Revenue questions