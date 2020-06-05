Iowa lawmakers consider racial justice reforms

“I think it would be a very good step forward if we could craft a bill that incorporates these ideas, maybe others,” Whitver said during the taping. “But we want to make sure we’re listening and these are good ideas that they are bringing forward, and we want to see if we can get it done.”

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said Republicans want to “work with the Democrats” to find some common ground and, to that end, he met privately this week with Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, an African American representative from Des Moines who has worked to keep protests peaceful and seek positive action after Floyd’s death.

Both leaders are working under a compressed timeline to craft a state budget and finalize policy issues in a legislative session interrupted for 11 weeks by the coronavirus pandemic,

Grassley said he is focused on “what are some things that we can do immediately to have an impact immediately on the situation before us, and I’m hopeful that some of these things are in response to us having those conversations, and I think we can have a productive piece of legislation come from that.”