Iowa lawmakers advance new bill banning race and sex ‘scapegoating’ training

Keith Saunders, a lobbyist for the Board of Regents, aired concerns Monday about the House proposal addressing only the training ban on “divisive concepts.”

“In a session when we’re so focused on free speech, it feels a little antithetical to be putting into Iowa Code a list of divisive concepts that we can’t talk about,” he said.

“We think it’s incredibly important we have conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion on our campuses,” he said. “Many of our students come from communities that are not diverse. Many of our students come from communities that are very diverse. But they all come to our community, and many of our students don’t feel comfortable. Many of our faculty and staff do not feel comfortable. We have to have the ability to talk about these issues.” Keenan Crow, lobbying for the LGTBQ advocacy group One Iowa Action, noted a District Court judge has sided with a challenge of the executive order.

“The court said that the language was unconstitutionally vague and that it was impossible to determine what conduct was permitted,” Crow said, conceding, “Many of these things listed are statements that we as an organization would be against. People should never feel that they are inferior simply because of their race or sex.