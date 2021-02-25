Iowa lawmakers advance changes to bottle bill

“It’s time to modernize the bottle bill,” said Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa.

Sen. Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines, said the proposed revisions would remove consumer convenience — for a program that is “extremely popular” with Iowans — without addressing issues like expanding the list of covered containers.

“This bill does nothing to provide more consumer convenience, it does nothing to encourage recycling, it won’t reduce litter on our roads in our landfills or lakes, it won’t include more containers like water bottles that proliferate all over our landscape right now,” she said.

Rozenboom, however, said he “purposefully” took a targeted approach to avoid issues that have bogged down past efforts to update the 1978 bill.

“It’s my sense that there’s some weariness in this building with never having done anything to change it in 40-plus years and to one year after another have the same discussions and the same battles,” he said.