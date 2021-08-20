Iowa jobless rate rose in July

“From May to July we saw an increase of 175 percent in the number of people visiting our IowaWORKS job centers to take active steps toward finding work, and that trend has continued in August,” IWD Director Beth Townsend said.

“As we’ve seen over the past few months, Iowans are re-entering the labor force in increasing numbers, and this shows that we continue to move in the right direction.”

Nationwide, unemployment stood at 5.4 percent last month, compared to 5.9 percent the previous month and 10.2 percent one year ago.

IWD data indicated total nonfarm employment in Iowa gained 7,400 jobs in July, increasing employment to 1,532,800 for the third consecutive monthly gain.

Service industries fueled much of the growth, with gains particularly strong in leisure and hospitality, according to the IWD monthly report. In addition, goods-producing industries gained 2,400 workers through robust hiring in manufacturing. Private sectors have added 37,400 jobs annually.