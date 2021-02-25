Iowa introduces efforts to assist with vaccine questions

“(The new website) will help you better understand and navigate the process and hopefully answer some of those frequently asked questions,” Reynolds said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

More than 300,000 Iowans have received at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 155,000 have received a second dose and are fully vaccinated, according to state data.

Compared to other states’ distribution rates per population, Iowa is above average for the rate of residents receiving at least one dose, but among the states with the lowest rate of residents receiving two doses, according to federal data.

Reynolds said she expects the state next week to receive its first doses of the latest COVID-19 vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson. That vaccine, which is on track for federal approval, requires just one dose unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which require two doses taken three to four weeks apart.

She also said the federal government plans to once again boost weekly vaccine allocations to states, and that in the near future it hopes to project future dose allocations two or three months in advance.