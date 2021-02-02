Iowa Iawmaker calls bill to limit off-campus mask-wearing ‘just crazy’

Requiring students to follow public health practices allows schools to continue to offer in-person instruction, which the Legislature is now requiring of K-12 schools, Chiodo said.

“Quite frankly, the easiest and simplest thing that we can do is encourage our students, our faculty, to be safe and wear masks,” he said. “It’s a lot more economical than having to shut down a university.”

The bill would be “incredibly problematic” for colleges and universities, added Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City, who teaches at the University of Iowa.

During the fall semester, she had 50 students in a lecture hall designed for 200. Everyone wore a mask. Classes alternated between in-person and virtual by week.

“Even then, we had some students who were out because of the quarantine,” Bohannan said. “You just have to set foot in a college town any day of the week to see that the risk is from community spread outside of the university. So to say that there’s nothing that the university can do to have people take these precautions is just crazy.”