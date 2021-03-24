Iowa House toughens Iowa trespass law to protect farmers, private property rights

He questioned whether treating trespassing as an aggravated misdemeanor and subsequent violations as Class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison and as fine of up to $10,245 as a “proportional response.”

HF 775 wouldn’t affect whistleblowers who are on private property as part of their jobs, Klein said.

“If you’re an employee and you think there’s something going wrong, you’re not trespassing when you’re at work recording something and turning it over to OSHA as falling under here because they’re not trespassing,” he said.

“I don’t want to see a whole bunch of untrained people out there doing their own thing just because they feel like doing it,” Klein said. That endangers the individual as well as the property owner and any others present.

Business and livestock commodity groups supported HF 775 as protection against groups such as Iowa CCI and animal welfare groups they claim are trying to “destroy or attack” farmers’ livelihoods.

However, a 2012 law intended to protect farmers from “subversive” groups trying to give production agricultural a bad name was struck down in federal court. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office argued it was constitutional because it protected biosecurity and private property rights. The law, the state said, regulated conduct without limiting free speech. The federal court rejected that, ruling Iowa’s law couldn’t be violated “without engaging in speech.”

