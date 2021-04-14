Iowa House passes sweeping law enforcement provisions

The sick leave, worker compensation, pension and confidentiality provisions will help recruitment and retention, according to Rep. Wes Breckenridge, D-Newton, who spent 27 years in law enforcement.

He warned some of the increases in the severity of penalties for crimes included in the bill may need to be addressed to avoid unintended consequences.

What I came down to, Klein said, was that Iowans “rely on these men and women that have our backs, and with this piece of legislation today, we can show them that we have their back, too.”

Maybe not, warned Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton. If enacted, which she assumed it will be, SF 342 may not be legal because state law requires a correctional impact statement when legislation creates new penalties. Her request for a correctional statement was rejected.