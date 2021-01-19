Iowa House panels advance gun, abortion constitutional amendments

“Let’s call this what it is: an attempt to ban abortion in Iowa,” Burch Elliott said. The concern is not hypothetical, she said, because Iowa lawmakers have introduced at least 70 bills over the past 10 years to limit access to abortion. “This is one of the most extreme attacks in Iowa history,” she added.

If approved by voters, Burch Elliott said, the amendment would lay the groundwork to ban abortion if Roe is overturned.

The amendment holds the potential to “return us to the days of back alley abortions and backroom abortions,” added Connie Ryan of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa. It will, “without a doubt, cause the death of Iowans,” Ryan said.

The proposed amendment now goes to the full Judiciary Committee.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During a Public Safety subcommittee on HSB 9, Richard Rogers, of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, told lawmakers that “the right to bear arms rises directly from the universally recognized right of self-defense.”