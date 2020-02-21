Iowa House panel approves restoration of felon voting rights

“We’re here to expand democracy,” Hunter told the committee before his amendment was accepted on a voice vote.

HSB 545 is a sweeping elections bill that address election cybersecurity, wages for poll workers, ballot safety and “strongly ensconces voter ID,” according to the bill’s manager, Rep. Jon Jacobsen, R-Council Bluffs.

Hunter’s amendment would not remove the need for a constitutional amendment, he said. If the Legislature approves legislation this year and again in the next two-year General Assembly, the amendment would go to the voters.

“But it would be 2024 before felons would get to vote,” Hunter said. By codifying the executive order, legislators would speed up the process.

Reynolds has been encouraged to restore voting rights with an executive order. She has been firm that the constitutional amendment is a better way to address the issue.

HSB 545 “gives the conversation a fresh avenue for restoring voting rights,” Kaufmann said.

